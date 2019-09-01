|
William J. Varcadipane, Sr.
August 31, 2019
Milford, PA
William J. Varcadipane, Sr., age 77 of Milford, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Saddle Brook to the late Joseph and Grace (Vander Brook) Varcadipane, William lived most of his life in Lafayette before settling in Milford four years ago. A former superintendant for the Town of Wayne Parks and Recreation, William was known for his love of family. He was an avid hunter, and a member of the NRA and Wanderers Car Club. William enjoyed time at "The Farm," especially riding, mowing, and using his tractors.
Predeceased by his parents, brother, Robert Varcadipane, and beloved dog, Daisy, William is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Carolann (Baumberger) Varcadipane; children William Jr. and his wife, Jennifer Varcadipane of Milford, PA, Barbara Ann and husband, Matthew Caine of Wantage, Nancy Lynn Crum of Albrightsville, PA, and Karen May Phister and husband, Joseph of Clarksville, TN; twelve grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard and his wife, Ruth of Pennsylvania, and Peter and wife, Alice Varcadipane of Vernon; sister, Diana Jacunski and husband, Raymond of Hamburg; sister-in-law, Rosemarie Varcadipane of Wantage; and brother-in-law, Paul Baumberger of Milford, PA.
A visitation for William will be held on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 5th, 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Disposition will be private, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Gary Sinise Foundation https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/ , or the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Foundation, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.
