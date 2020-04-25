|
William J. Varetoni
October 12, 1932 - April 22, 2020
Gillette and Clifton, NJ
William J. Varetoni of Gillette and Clifton, NJ passed away on April 22, 2020 at Schervier Pavilion, Warwick, NY. He was 87 years old. Born on October 12, 1932, in Clifton, NJ, he was the son of the late Mary (Constantine) and William J. Varetoni, Sr.
Bill was a proud graduate of Upsala College. He was a sales representative for Patent Scaffolding Company of Newark, NJ, the company that did the scaffolding for the restoration of the Statue of Liberty.
Bill is survived by his son, James and his wife, Elizabeth of Westtown, NY; son-in-law, Greg Holmes; and five grandchildren: Elizabeth, Candice, and Brittany Varetoni, and William "Billy", and Chelsea Holmes. He was predeceased by his wife, Ellen (nee Owen) Varetoni, and his daughter, Susan Holmes.
Thank you to the staff at Schervier Pavilion and to Dr. Shah who were so kind and caring to Bill during his stay.
To protect the health of our family and friends during this pandemic, when permissible, a memorial service will be held to celebrate William's life.
Private arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020