|
|
William "Bill" Johannes Christgau
May 5, 2019
New Hampton, New York
William "Bill" Johannes Christgau passed away at age 85 on May 5th after a long illness. Bill was born in Nuremberg (Fuerth) Germany.
His automotive business career spanned over 40 years.
He began working for General Motors Opel Division in Frankfurt, Germany. Bill then worked for Daimler-Benz, Stuttgart, Germany. Employment with Daimler-Benz provided Bill the opportunity to both live and work in several foreign countries including the Middle East, Turkey, East Africa, Greece and Italy. In 1965 Bill came to the United States to work for Mercedes-Benz, and in 1974 Bill was promoted to Department Head at the Mercedes-Benz of North America headquarters, Montvale, NJ.
Bill was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and shared his touring passion with his wife Barbara for over twenty-five years. He served as past Newsletter Editor for the Rockland County NY Harley Owners Group Chapter.
Bill is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 33 years Barbara L. Christgau; a sister, Elisabeth (Hans) Schmidt (Bielefeld, Germany); daughter-in-law, Lisa Christgau (Mendocino, CA) and son, Brian Christgau, Nanuet, NY. Bill was predeceased by his son, Daniel W. Christgau.
Arrangements were made by Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (201.444.7650)
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 2 to June 3, 2019