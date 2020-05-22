William John Boniface

August 23, 1989 - April 7, 2020

Middletown, NY

Bill passed away suddenly at his family home on April 7th, 2020.

Bill had a very special love for his Grandmother Shirley Carey, (aka) Grandma Kitty, a name he gave her when he was a child and it stuck with the two of them all these years. He was her main caregiver, cooking her favorite meals, making sure she took her meds, taking her to doctor appointments and just being there for her. She didn't want anyone else to take care of her, just Bill. He missed her very much after her passing in 2019.

Bill is survived by his loving mother, Lori Carey f/k/a Mikulski, Boniface. They had a special mother-son relationship and he will always be in her heart, thoughts and prayers. His sister Colleen, half-brother Jesse, nephew Geno, Uncle Steve and Aunt Debra Mikulski and their children; Aunt Elizabeth and Uncle RJ Smith and their children, plus many more aunts, uncles and cousins, loyal friends Lori and Ann Davis, and his special cat Jinx who misses him very much.

Bill was predeceased by his devoted grandparents, Shirley and Harry Carey, grandparents Shirley and Richard Boniface, grandparents Doris and Walter Mikulski and his father, R.S. Boniface.

Bill is missed by all those who loved and cared for him. Bill is now resting in the arms of God and at peace.

The family will be having a private memorial service for family and friends at a later date.



