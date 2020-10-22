William John DeBlock
April 28, 1952 - October 20, 2020
Castleton, NY
William John DeBlock, 68 of Castleton NY passed away on October 20 after a brave battle with cancer with his family by his side.
Bill was born on April 28, 1952 to John and Suzanne DeBlock of New Hampton NY. After graduating from Minisink Valley High School in 1970, he went on to graduate from Orange County Community College with an Associates Degree in Political Science. From there, he attended Michigan State University where he got his BS in Law Enforcement Administration. He also received his MA in Criminal Justice from the State University of New York in Albany, as well as from the FBI Academy in Quantico, VA.
After graduation from Michigan State, Bill became a NJ State Trooper from 1974 – 1977. While starting his career in NJ, his aspirations were always to be a NY State Trooper. In 1977 he was hired by the NY State Police where he served for 31 years. Roles in the NY State Police included Troop F BCI Investigator, Troop F Commander, Troop NYC Commander, Staff Inspector/Internal Affairs Bureau, and final assignment prior to retirement of Deputy Superintendent – Colonel, Field Command.
He was husband of 48 years to Christina; loving father to Allison (Steve) Berlin, Jason (Shannon) DeBlock, Andrew (Elizabeth) DeBlock, and Matthew (Lauren) DeBlock; proud grandfather of Ben, Abby, Warner, Wesley, William, Chris, Maddy, Nate, Aidan, and Owen. Bill is also survived by his seven siblings: Nancy Lust (Henry), Gloria Squire (Jim), Linda Clark (Garf), Robert DeBlock, James DeBlock (Lori), Thomas DeBlock (Melody) and Susan Jacks. He is further survived by his many friends and colleagues.
Bill will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Bill has been a member of the Greenbush Reformed Church since moving upstate 20 years ago. A devout Michigan State fan, Bill was fortunate to share many memories with his family at these sporting events over the years. Another fond memory was the trip on a Tiger Cruise aboard the USS Enterprise with his son Jason who is currently serving in the U.S. Navy. Thank you to the many who supported and cared for Bill during his illness including Dr. Mary Ellen Drislane, Dr. Matthew Warndorf and Dr. Nischala Ammannagari and the staff of New York Oncology Hematology. In addition, the family would like to thank Bill's colleagues from the New York State Police for their support during this time.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday evening at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home in Middletown NY. A Graveside Service will take place at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, October 24 at Ridgebury Cemetery in the family plot. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to SUNY Orange Foundation, 115 South St., Middletown NY 10940 or East Greenbush Reformed Church, PO Box 460 East, Greenbush NY 12061.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com