William John Driever Jr.
December 22, 1952 - September 15, 2020
Danville, PA - Formerly of Woodbourne, NY
William John Driever Jr. of Danville PA, formerly of Woodbourne, passed away on September 15, 2020. He was 67 years old.
Born in Liberty, NY to William John Driever and Lia Glass Driever, Willy spent the majority of his life in Sullivan County.
Willy was a talented computer programmer and during the dawning of the establishment of electronic medical record systems, assisted various companies in setting up programs that interfaced with medical programs, providing the tools that aided hospitals in giving up their paper files and joining the computer age. But Willy was first and foremost, a drummer. He was a professional musician for most of his life, playing acoustic guitar in his spare time and drumming in various local bands throughout the local and tri-state area. Bands included the Satans (in his very early years), the Peoples Band, Shotgun, Motor City, the Big Edsel Band, and the Wetheads. His various gigs included numerous clubs, local hangouts and the Orange County Fair. He also performed in the Apollo Theatre with the Drifters and played at the Lake Placid Olympics. Willy loved performing and often in later years spoke of the rush he got when playing to the crowd.
Survivors include his children: Justin, Adam, and Shane; his brother: Peter Driever (Patty); his sister: Lynne Porter (Steve); his best friend, Clifford Cooper; four grandchildren; five nieces; three great nephews and one great niece. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Robert "Felix" Driever, and a sister, April Driever.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, September 18 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home; Rabbi Stamler will officiate. Social distance guidelines set forth by the State of New York must be followed, masks are required at all times.
