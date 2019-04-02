|
William John "Bill" Kochany
March 20, 2019
Formerly of Chester, NY
Bill Kochany, 88, of Summerfield, Florida passed away March 20, 2019 at his home.
Bill was born in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey to the late Joseph and Anna Kochany and was a long-time resident of Chester, NY.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Ann Hadrava, Jean Kochany; and brother, Joseph.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Eleanor; their daughters Kristin Slover, Janet Cohen; son in law Michael Cohen; grandchildren Page Slover, Kassidy Slover, Troy Cohen; brother Henry; and several nieces and nephews.
Bill was a Veteran of the US Air Force during the Korean War. He worked as an Inspector for the Ford Motor Company in Mahwah, NJ. After the plant closed in 1980, he worked as a custodian for the Monroe-Woodbury School District until he retired and moved to the state of Florida in 1994. Bill was a volunteer for the Spruce Creek Action Team (SCAT)in Summerfield, Florida for over 20 years.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6th at 10AM at Infant Savior Catholic Church in Pine Bush, NY.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Marion County, PO Box 4860; Ocala, FL 34478-4860; Attn: Philanthropy Department.
Local arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019