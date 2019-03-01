|
William John Kushetsky
March 21, 1952 - February 24, 2019
Hurleyville, NY
William J. Kushetsky, 66 of Hurleyville passed away unexpectedly at his residence Sunday, February 24th. He was born in Brooklyn on March 21st, 1952 to Daniel Kushetsky and Norma Solbes. He graduated from The College of Staten Island with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1977. He was a phenomenal carpenter for many years before turning his career direction to helping others. He was a coach who went beyond just teaching a game, he became a teacher about life and lessons. He wouldn't ever hesitate to help anyone who was in need of anything. He was an important part of many lives and will be missed terribly.
He is survived by his sister, Adrienne; son, Michael and his fiancé, Stacy; daughter, Tara and her boyfriend, Michael Perez; nieces, Ashley and Stacey.
The family has decided to grant his wish of no services and will mourn amongst themselves. He will forever Be remembered as a family man, a wonderful father and a mentor for many people who had the blessing to meet him.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019