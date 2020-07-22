1/1
William Joseph Deitz
1975 - 2020
William Joseph Deitz
June 18, 1975 - July 14, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Mr. William Joseph Deitz of Port Jervis, NY died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Middletown, NY. He was 45. He was born June 18, 1975 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of the late Joseph Deitz and Mary Mello.
William was happily engaged to the late Lisa Fox (Mama Lee) in Otisville, NY.
Surviving are his son, William West and his wife, Samantha Dipalma of Liberty, NY; daughter, Ashley Deitz of Glen Spey, NY; mother of his children, Trina West of Port Jervis, NY; sister, Marianne Murphy of Port Jervis, NY; beloved friends, Carol Oday of Liberty, NY, Treva West of Port Jervis, NY, Pauline Conkling of Port Jervis, NY, Ray and Jen Anderson of Liberty, NY, Regan Kizer of Port Jervis, NY, and Ron Kizer of Glen Spey, NY.
He is predeceased by his beloved friends, Paul West and Idell Conkling; his cousin, Jonny Deitz and his Grandma, Marianne Deitz.
There will be no visitation. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
A private cremation was held in Milford, PA.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis.845-856-5191. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
