|
|
William "Bill" Joseph Petrillo
May 30, 2019
Nokomis, FL - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
William "Bill" Joseph Petrillo, 86, passed away at his home in Nokomis, FL on May 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in Newburgh, NY in 1932 and grew up there with his predeceased parents, Peter and Mary; brothers, Ralph, Peter and Joseph and survived by his sister, Ester. He graduated from Newburgh Free Academy in 1951, where he played on the football, baseball, basketball and track teams.
Bill was then called for duty and served in the Army during the Korean War from 1952 until 1954. Bill became a Sargent and earned the Korean SVC Medal with two Bronze Svr Stars, United Nations SVC Metal and Nat'l DEF Svc Metal. Bill married his high school sweetheart, Mary Titanic before leaving for War and were married 61 years until Mary passed in 2014.
During his active years Bill was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer, then later in life became a mentor to his son-in law, passing down the wisdom of keeping the guns oiled, lines tight and clubs clean.
Bill worked for the Local Operating Engineers Union 825 from 1958 until he retired in 1994. Once retired, Bill and Mary settled in Nokomis, FL and spent their time with friends and family, playing golf, cards and going to the beach.
Bill is survived by his children, Tami (Mark) and Debbie (George); his grandchildren, Jenna, Mallory and Vanessa and great-grandchild, Kayden.
A graveside service with military honors was held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Highway 72, Sarasota, FL 34241.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238 or online at www.givetotidewell.org
Farley Funeral Home in Venice, FL is handling the arrangements.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 14 to June 15, 2019