William K. Brunet, Jr.
June 3, 1959 - August 22, 2020
Newburgh, NY
William K. Brunet, Jr. age 61, of Newburgh, NY, passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2020 while on a boating excursion with his wife. Billy was born on June 3, 1959 in Brooklyn, NY to Fabiola and William K. Brunet, Sr.
He earned his CDL and worked for Martin Brower for 20+ years. His love of nature and outdoor sportsmanship was second only to the love he shared for his family. He could fix anything, he could make anyone laugh, and his dependability was unsurpassed.
He is survived by his wife, Christine; his mother, Fabiola Brunet; his children, Kathleen (Michael) DiMaio and Michelle Konkol; grandchildren, Rosemary and Ferdinand William DiMaio; siblings, Kenneth Brunet, Fabiola Frederico and George Brunet; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home, followed by burial services at 3 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
