William Kern
August 11, 1923 - August 3, 2019
Pine Bush- Formerly of Ridgewood, NY
William Kern was known as Opa to everyone. That is German for Grandfather. He passed away peacefully at home at the age of 95. Opa was born in Yugoslavia where he lived until he left for Germany to study at knitting college. He then emigrated to the United States where he worked hard and one day met his love Angelika Kern (Oma) in Ridgewood, Queens. They married on November 22, 1953 and have been married for 65 years. Left to cherish his memories are his loving and devoted wife of 65 years, Angelika Kern; his loving children: Rosemarie Kern- Merkel, Robert Kern, and Diana Kunkel and her husband George. He is also survived by his grandchildren: George Kunkel and his wife Amy, Katrina Merkel, and Nicolas Kern and his wife Danielle. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Jennifer Kunkel.
Opa was a successful businessman. Together, he and Oma opened Rosemary Knitting Mills in Ridgewood, Queens where they worked together all their lives. They were inseparable. Many may call this his empire, but his greatest love and accomplishment was his family. Nothing made him happier than to have family and friends around celebrating and having fun.
Opa and Oma bought a house in Pine Bush, NY. where they retired. Opa loved sitting outside and enjoying nature. He would sit at his pond for endless hours watching the ducks, enjoying the fish jumping in the pond, and watching the birds. He would also be tinkering in the garage and making something out of nothing. He was always re-purposing things.
Opa showed an endless desire to learn and continued reading until his last days.
Opa showed his perseverance for the past three and a half years. He was sent home from the hospital with Hospice at that time. However, his will to live won out. With the love and compassion of his wife, family, and aide and friend Jennifer, Opa continued to get stronger. This miracle gave the family many blessed bonus days.
The family thanks Hospice of Ulster County.
Services will be held at Morton Funeral Home Ridgewood Chapels located at 663 Grandview Avenue, Ridgewood, NY. 11385.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Cohen Children's Hospital Pediatric Hematology/ Oncology Program or Center for Hope
Northwell Health Foundation
2000 Marcus Avenue
New Hyde Park NY 11042
(516) 321-6300
