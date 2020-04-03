|
|
William "Bill" Kraham
August 1, 1942 - March 30, 2020
Warwick, NY
William "Bill" Kraham of Warwick, NY, formerly of Greenwood Lake, passed away on March 30, 2020 at the Kaplan Hospice House, Newburgh, NY, with his loving wife by his side. He was 77 years old.
Born on August 1, 1942, in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Alice (Collins) and William Kraham.
Bill proudly served his country for two years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He was an M.P., honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal E4. Bill was honored and proud to go on the Hudson Valley Honor Flight #24 to Washington, D.C. in October 2019.
He worked for the Ironworkers Union Local 40 for 50 years. Finally retiring for the third time in February 2019; he loved his job and the people he worked with.
Bill was a member of American Legion Post # 1443, Warwick.
He enjoyed working, gardening, and traveling, but most of all, his family was his love and passion. Or, as his good friend, Bruce Rohner stated, "He filled many roles: Grandfather, dog walker, landscaper, woodsman, mixologist, and an even-minded gentleman." He was the best, though, at being grandfather to his five grandchildren: Spc. John-Michael Ryan, Matthew Sean Ryan, Cassidy Rose Blaha, Miranda Leigh Blaha, and Eliza Mary Blaha. And we can't forget the many other kids who loved and called him Grandpa Bill, Uncle Bill or just Grandpa; he adored all of "his kids" as he so lovingly referred to them.
A family statement reads: "Summing up Bill's life in just a few paragraphs is almost impossible! There are just not enough words to describe the man he was and there is no form of measurement to describe how much he was loved and will be sorely missed by all (especially by his faithful, furry companion, Molly)."
Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara (nee Goldsmith Blaha); son, John-Christopher Blaha and his wife, Nicole of Scottsdale, AZ; daughter, Joan Marie Ryan and her husband Sean of Greenwood Lake, NY; five grandchildren; and brother, Robert Kraham. He was predeceased by his wife, Gerelyn Kraham and sister, Madeline Byrnes.
Due to the corona virus restrictions on public gatherings, arrangements will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at St. Stephen's Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hudson Valley Honor Flight, P.O. Box 375, Walden, NY 12586 with Bill's name in the memo. One-time donations can also be made, with Bill's name in the "optional" box, at www.hvhonorflight.com/donate
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020