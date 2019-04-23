|
William Lawrence "Larry" Dise
April 23, 1948 - April 21, 2019
Providence, RI
Larry was born on April 23, 1948, at Cornwall Hospital, Cornwall, NY. He is the son of (deceased) William O. Dise and Dorothy Bull Dise. Survived by his brother, John Dise.
Larry graduated from Monroe-Woodbury High School, Central Valley, NY. During his high school years he played basketball, football and baseball; he was quite an athlete. During the baseball season, a reporter wrote about Larry being called "Mr. Shortstop" of Orange County in the local newspaper. Larry was well liked and in his senior year of 1966, voted best looking in his class. After high school Larry attended Southern Technical School of Technology, Marietta, GA.
Larry began his engineering career at Highland Telephone Company in 1968, retiring after 42 years from Frontier Communications, Middletown, NY.
He was in the Naval Reserves until 1970, then went on active duty to Guatanamo Bay, Cuba. In 1972, he was transferred to the USS Forrestal, CVA59 aircraft carrier later received an honorable discharge.
In 1973, he married Lynn Dise (Bueb) of Monroe, NY. They have three children: Jill Jolicoeur (Matthew), James Dise (Jennifer) and Joseph Dise (Molly).
Larry's love for his family is exceptional. He adored his five grandchildren: Jonathan, Noah, Josiah, Lucas and Ella, and loved being with his adult children all the time. They were the loves of his life, visiting and being with them as much as he could.
Larry and Lynn raised their family in Goshen, NY. He was actively involved in coaching his children's' games of baseball, football and soccer. He also started the Goshen Youth Football League in 1990.
After 40 years, Larry and Lynn moved to their 1845 historical home in Providence, RI. He took great pride in renovating, making it quite unique for his family to enjoy.
As Larry loved the Mets, Jets and Corvettes, the game of golf was his favorite. He played as much as he could which led he and Lynn to The Villages in Florida. Golfing and activities were endless. Riding around in their golf cart, enjoying the people and going to the "Square" was truly memorable.
Larry had quite a happy life, always laughing and making friends wherever he went. He and Lynn lived in "Paradise" together for 45 years.
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery, 6365 Post Road, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to RI Veteran's Center, Bristol, RI.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019