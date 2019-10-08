|
|
William Lawrence "Bill" Padgett
July 19, 1952 - September 11, 2019
Middletown, NY
Mr. William Lawrence "Bill" Padgett of Middletown, NY, retired owner and contractor for B&R Construction and former driver for Pepsi-Cola of Newburgh, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, with his loving family present. He was 67.
He was born July 19, 1952 in Cornwall, NY, the son of late Lawrence Padgett and the late Jean Sullivan Padgett. He was predeceased by brother, Louis Padgett.
Bill was a 1971 graduate of Washingtonville High School and served in the U.S. Air Force for 6 years.
A family statement reads: "Bill was someone who loved all of the simple pleasures that life has to offer. Homecooked meals, a cool fall day, playing guitar, watching the Giants, and most of all, spending any amount of time he could with his family."
He is survived by his loving companion, Robin Knight at home; his loving children, Chrystal, Billy, Arielle, Tiffany, Adam, Chris, Corey, and Breanna; two sisters, Kathryn Gagliardi of Washingtonville, NY and Jean Hruscik and husband, Peter of Newburgh, NY; brother, Tom Padgett and wife, Rose of Williamsburg, VA; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and his greatest joy, his grandchildren whom adored their "Papa", Samantha, Kayla, Charlie, Lonnie, Kassie, Ben, Corey, Alex, Aiden, Isabella, Matthew, Josh, Serenity, Chloe, Jayden, Kayleigh and Jaelen.
A memorial celebration will be held Sunday, October 13th, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 29 Walnut St., New Windsor, NY.
Cremation was held at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in William's name to: Castle Point V.A.M.C. 100 Rte. 9D, Castle Point NY 12511.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 845.856.5191. For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019