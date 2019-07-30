|
William L."Batman" Fichthorn
October 29, 1960 - July 27, 2019
Hurleyville, NY
Batman, also known as Yipper or $#*&*!, of Hurleyville, NY, was killed too soon in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Huguenot, NY. He was 58.
He was born October 29, 1960 in Kittanning, PA the son of the late Robert J. Fichthorn, Sr. and Rose Marie Remis Fichthorn.
Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force.
He was the owner and operator of Free Flow Gutter Service in Huguenot.
A family statement read: "#$-$# *"-& +&_##!? !#[email protected]&$*$#. He lived life to the fullest and we will all continue his legacy. His sense of humor and selfless attitude were his biggest qualities and anyone to have the pleasure of meeting him only needed a second to feel that. And he loved his momma.
Surviving are: His soulmate and wife, Jennifer Fichthorn (#3), Ex wife #2, Wendy Fichthorn, Ex wife #1, Mary Lee; His children: Nicole and son in-law, Milton and his grandson, Mathias Blu, William (Billy) and his daughter in-law, Casey, Johnny and daughter in-law, Becky, Richie Kappes and his daughter in-law, Megan and Dylan Kappes; his mother, Rose Marie Fichthorn; siblings: Robert and his sister in law, Fern and Cindy Ann and his late brother in law, Loyd; Also, aunt's, uncle's, nephews, nieces, cousins, and countless loved ones, many he considered his own children & grandchildren (you ALL know who you are).
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Bill's life at a kick a$$ party (HYFYSYOY) on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 1pm – 6pm at the Sparrowbush Fire House, 79 Main St., Sparrowbush, NY 12780.
A memorial service will be held at the fire house at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, bring rolling rock and awesome memories with you to share.
Arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 30 to July 31, 2019