William M. Clark, Jr.
June 17, 1933 - August 18, 2019
Middletown, NY
William M. Clark, Jr. of Middletown, age 86, died peacefully on August 18th at Park Manor Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Middletown. He was born in New York, NY on June 17, 1933, the son of William M. and Viola A. Clark.
A lifelong resident of the area, William retired from the US Postal Service following 25 years in Middletown and 5 additional years at New Hampton as a rural mail carrier. Following his retirement, he enjoyed a second career as the caretaker at Wanaksink Lake, Rock Hill, NY for another ten years before returning to his beloved home on Highland Avenue.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Middletown and a past-volunteer firefighter of Excelsior Hook & Ladder Fire Company of Middletown.
William graduated Salisbury School in Connecticut in 1952 and attended St. Lawrence University before leaving to return to Middletown to marry Patricia Ann Myers on April 1, 1955.
Survivors include his children, Jeffrey W. Clark, William B. Clark and his longtime partner, Victoria Ajello, and his daughter, Carolyn S. Clark and her wife, Jody M. Stowe. He is also survived by his brother, David Clark; his brother-in-law Robert Myers; his sister-in-law, Francine Myers; his son-in-law, John Klein; and his grandchildren, Tara O'Dell, Michael B. Clark, Sophia A. Stowe-Clark and Austin W. Stowe-Clark as well as his great grandchildren, Taylor, Payton and Kole O'Dell; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Patricia M. Clark; his daughter, Karen P. Klein; and sons, Francis Clark and Scott Allan Clark.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 72 West Main Street in Middletown, NY. Burial will be at Wallkill Cemetery in Phillipsburg, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the American Diabetes Foundation, First Presbyterian Church in Middletown, NY or to a .
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019