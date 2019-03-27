Home

Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
William M. Conklin

William M. Conklin Obituary
William M. Conklin
March 11, 1991 - March 25, 2019
Woodbourne, NY
William M. Conklin, of Woodbourne, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was 28.
He was the son of Paul M. and Dorothy A. McGuire Conklin, born on March 11, 1991 in Harris, NY.
William was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, hiking and camping. He was a loving son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, he will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his parents, Paul and Dorothy; his brother, John Paul Conklin; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations in William's name can be made to Rehabilitation Support Services, 22 Crystal St,, Monticello, NY 12701 or to a recover and mental health facility of your choice.
Visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 28 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29th at the funeral home. Pastor Paul Ansbro will officiate. Burial will follow at Grahamsville Rural Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
