William McCabe
March 31, 1934 - February 16, 2020
Ellenville, NY
William C. McCabe of Ellenville, NY passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was 85 years old.
William was born on March 31, 1934 in Bronx, NY; he was the son of John and Ann (Kayden) McCabe.
William had served his country in the United States Marine Corp. and was honorably discharged in 1954. William had worked as a Foreman for Otis Elevator in New York City until his retirement.
William was very involved in the community and was fondly known around town as a professional volunteer. He was a member of the Ulster County Trappers as well as the Wawarsing and Ulster Heights Rod and Gun Clubs.
William is survived by his wife Kathryn A. McCabe; his children, William McCabe and wife Annmarie, Michael McCabe and wife Mary, and Doreen Dinnen; step children, Lucille Minuto, Nancy Thiels and husband Robert, and Barbra Lazar. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
William was predeceased by his three brothers and his sister.
Visiting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19th at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday at St. Mary and St. Andrews Church. Burial will follow in Fantinekill Cemetery.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020