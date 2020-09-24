William Mulvey
December 1, 1949 - September 19, 2020
Palm Coast, Florida
William "Bill" Mulvey passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Palm Coast, FL. In the words of his son Shaun "He fought a long, hard, 25+ year battle with Parkinson's disease and was a badass to the very end." Bill was born December 1, 1949 to the late James and Florence Mulvey in Brooklyn NY. He leaves behind his loving wife, Barbara Mulvey. Three children; daughter, Tammy and husband Rick. His daughter Colleen and granddaughters, LeeAnn, Jordan and Kendra. His son Shaun and wife Rachel and grandsons Tyler and Evan. As a family they spent many years going on camping vacations and day trips, always with his brother-in-law and best friend Phillip Worsdale and his wife Maureen and his nieces and nephews, Kim, Stacey, Keith and Scott. He spent many holidays with his late brother Jimmy, sister-in-law Lynn and nieces Donna and Lori. Bill served in the Army National Guard, Battery A, 1st Battalion, 187th Artillery from 1969-1977. He was a proud member of the New York City Police Department from 1974-2003. Bill was an active member of the America Legion for 32 years.He proved everyday his incredible love for his family and friends. He was known for his great sense of humor and ability to fix anything you put in his hands. He didn't speak a lot, but when he did, it was the smartest and/or funniest thing you heard! His big smile and catch phrase, "Bada-bing Bada-boom" always made everyone around him laugh, especially his grandson Tyler. Family and friends knew him by many names such as Daddy, Billy and Billy Moulding. Some would even say he was a "Stubborn, Irish Cop." There will be a Celebration of Life for Bill Mulvey on Friday, September 25th from 5 to 6 p.m. with a short service at 6 p.m. at Clymer Funeral Home, 39 Old Kings Road N Palm Coast, Florida 32137. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to the Parkinson Association of Daytona, through their website at www.parkinsondaytona.org
. For online condolences please go to www.clymerfuneralhome.com