William Nicholas Fanos, Jr.
March 23, 1943 - July 4, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
William Nicholas Fanos, Jr., life long resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away on July 4, 2020 at St. Anthony's Community Hospital in Warwick, NY after a valiant struggle for independence with Dementia. He was 77 years old.
The son of the late William N. and Marguerite Hansen Fanos, Sr., and brother of the late Martin J. Fanos; he was born on March 23, 1943 in the Bronx, New York.
As a young child he was introduced to the joys of swimming, fishing, boating and family time offered by Greenwood Lake, first as summer resident of Furnace Brook in the early 1950's and later as a full time resident with his late wife, Miriam Fanos as a full time resident since 1975. "Bill", as everyone knew him, was raised in the Clason Point section of the Bronx, graduating from James Monroe High School and later from RCA Institutes. He went to work for Loral Electronics Corporation, Local 431, a defense contractor, later acquired by Lockheed Martin. Bill was always proud he played a small role in helping to keep our country on the cutting edge of technology during the height of the Cold War, working primarily on the F-111 & F-15 fighters. He was especially proud to be an American and live in this great Country.
Bill was a longtime active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Greenwood Lake, NY. He served the Church as an Usher and regularly donated his time to help serve food at the Pancake Breakfast over the years. Above all, his deep relationship with God was embodied in his warm smile, honest dealings and his desire to always help family, friends and strangers in need. He will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure of his company, especially his son, William Fanos III and his wife, Jaclyn of Warwick, NY; his grandchildren, Ava, Gia and Emme Fanos; and finally his daughter-in-laws's parents, Gary and Joann Mele of Fairfield, NJ. Bill is also survived by six sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Strong Basile Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, NY. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that FACE COVERINGS and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Due to NYS guidelines current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry into the building. Thank you for your understanding.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday July 10 a.m. in the Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake, NY. Same restrictions as above will apply at the Church. Burial will Be in St. Stephen's Cemetery in Warwick, NY.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 845-477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com