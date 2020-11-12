William "Bill" P. Horan
November 7, 2020
Hamptonburgh, NY
On November 7, William P. Horan (aka Bill) passed away at 92 in Red Bank, NJ. Loving husband of 62 years to surviving wife, Hilda; father of five; grandfather to nine and great to one.
He lived a life filled with family, friends, culture, education on many levels, and plants. Educated in the U.S., South America and Europe, he held several degrees. In the Army, he did research for intelligence agencies and later worked for Remington Rand in the early days of computers. His job with Farrell Shipping took him to Liberia, West Africa, where he married Hilda. His main career was teaching Spanish, French and Latin at Clarkstown North H.S. (NY), where he was beloved. His passion for gardening took him to the NY Botanical Gardens for master gardening classes. An avid reader, he read to his children, instilling a love for reading. Later in life we would swap books amongst us. He was a generous, outgoing man who charmed everyone he met with his intelligence, warmth, quick smile and witty humor. Bill was involved civically, serving as Town Supervisor of Hamptonburgh, NY, and through the Catholic Church, Kiwanis and Knights of Columbus. May his Celtic soul be dancing and enjoy reuniting with family and friends in Heaven. One of the last true gentlemen.
Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on December 4 at the Church of the Nativity in Fair Haven, NJ. Donations in lieu of flowers to Parkinson's Foundation or American Heart Assn.
would be appreciated.
Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, NJ has been entrusted with the arrangements.