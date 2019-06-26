Home

Vaninwegen-Kenny Inc Funeral Home
111 Sullivan St
Wurtsboro, NY 12790
(845) 888-2731
William "Dick" Padgett Obituary
William "Dick" Padgett
October 19, 1925 - June 22, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
William Richard "Dick" Padgett of Wurtsboro, a tow pilot at the Wurtsboro Airport, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 93.
Born October 19, 1925 in Hightstown, NJ, Dick was a veteran of the United States Army serving in World War II. He was a war hero as a B-17 pilot in WWII, and in civilian life loved to fly, teach and tow. He made everyone feel that they could be part of a great adventure.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years: Eva, at home; a son: Richard of Sparrowbush; and a grandson: Ian.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro with a memorial service starting at 7 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 26 to June 27, 2019
