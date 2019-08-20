|
|
William R. Guarino
April 17, 1935 - August 16, 2019
Port Richey, FL - Formerly of Woodridge, NY
William R. Guarino of Port Richey, Florida, formerly of Woodridge, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was 84. He was born on April 17, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY to the son of the late Gicochino and Ann DelPrete Guarino.
Willie, as many knew him by, proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps as a Sergeant from 1954-1956. He was a mechanic by trade but a master at everything; he had a talent for being able to fix anything. He had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back if there was a person in need. He was known to everyone and everyone was known to him as "Moe". In his younger days he loved to travel and there was not a party that went by he wasn't dancing the night away. When he was living in New York he was a member of the Church of the Immaculate Conception and the Fallsburg Senior Citizens.
He loved to spend his time with his family, whether it was having coffee and sweets or playing a very competitive card game. He loved his family dearly but was the most proud of his grandchildren; whether he was watching them at their cheerleading competitions, on the lacrosse field or watching his smallest granddaughter walk across the floor he always cheered them on with a joyful clap or a smile that would lite up his whole face. He was one of a kind and will be deeply missed by everyone that knew him.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving children: Jack Guarino and his wife, Rita, Rosalie Szynal and her husband, Steve, Hero (Peter) Taliercio, and Anthony Guarino and his wife, Ashley; his granddaughters: Danielle and Stephanie Guarino, Sara and Julia Szynal and Sarai Guarino; his brothers: Jack, Joseph and Ralph Guarino; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Nettie Perrello and his brother, Tony Guarino.
Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788 from 4 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 6317 State Route 52, Woodbourne, New York 12788 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Old Falls Cemetery, Fallsburg NY.
Donations in Willie's name can be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home; for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019