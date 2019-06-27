|
WILLIAM R. Hallinan
April 6, 1939 - June 22, 2019
Formerly of Middletown,, NY
William R. Hallinan, "Sweet William", 80, of Satsuma, FL and formerly of Middletown, New York, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. Bill was born in Middletown, NY, the son of the late Daniel and Mary McMickle Hallinan. Bill was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and Navy. He joined the Middletown Police Dept on April 2, 1965 and retired with the rank of Lieutenant following 23 years of service. During this same time, he also worked as a security officer at Orange County Community College. He was a graduate of the FBI-NA Session 98 in Quantico, VA. Bill retired to Florida and worked at Flagler College as a security officer for 23 years. During his law enforcement career, he received numerous awards and certificates of recognition for his exemplary service. He was a parishioner of St. Monica Catholic Church. A great provider for his family, Bill will also be remembered as a man of strength and character and dedicated to his Catholic Faith. Large in stature, he possessed an even bigger heart, always inspiring others and looking out for them. Throughout the years, Bill met and developed many genuine friendships. His impact on their lives will never be forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his "Big" brother, Daniel Hallinan and favorite sister-in-law, June Hallinan, his loving sister, Claire A. Hallinan, his beloved Aunt Annie and many other aunts, uncles and cousins. He was also preceded by the mother of his children, Joan M. Berretto.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 34 years, Jennie Hallinan, two sons, Bill and Chris, a daughter, Kathleen, eight grandchildren, all of New York, two nieces, Sally and Carol and their families and a nephew, John.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Monica Catholic Church in Palatka with Father Ron Camarda as celebrant. The U.S. Navy will also conduct military honors.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka from 4-8 P.M. with a vigil service to begin at 7:00 P.M.
Flowers are gratefully accepted or memorial donations may be sent to S.A.F.E. Pet Rescue, P.O. Box 188, Hollister, FL 32147 or to American Legion Post #45, 316 Osceola St., Palatka, FL 32177.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Bill's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 27 to June 28, 2019