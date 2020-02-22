|
|
William R. Ogrodnick
June 3, 1929 - February 21, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
William R. Ogrodnick, age 90 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter Lynn and her husband Bill on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Willie was born on June 3, 1929 in Port Jervis, NY, the son of Andrew and Anastasia Kanopka Ogrodnick. He retired as a tool and die maker for Channel Master in Ellenville, NY.
Willie married Sarah M. Perry who pre-deceased him in 2017. He is survived by his two daughters, Lynn Pagano and her husband, Bill and Donna Ross and her husband, John, all of Port Jervis. Willie is also survived by his beloved grandchildren: Darren Biccum, Eric Biccum and his wife, JoAnn, Amy Martin, Jenna Geiger and her husband, Jon, John Ross and his wife, Ashley and Jesse Ross; his great-grandchildren, Emmeline and William Biccum; several nieces and nephews and his very special friend, James Bell of Port Jervis. Willie was pre-deceased by his grandson, Joel Biccum; his brothers: Michael, Fred, John and Walter Ogrodnick; his sisters, Kathryn Dembeck and Olga Pericone.
In his younger life, Willie was a diver for Rescue & Salvage Co. #3, Port Jervis Fire Department.
Willie was a longtime member of the Tri-State Rod & Gun Club, and the Fontinalis Fly Fishing Club, he loved to hunt and fly fish. The family vacations every year were planned around a great trout stream. He never missed his grandchildren's' sporting events; he was their strongest fan. He was the best husband, daddy, grandpa, and great grandpa, uncle, father-in-law and friend. Willie told the best jokes even though he would make them up as he went along. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. If he did not have the part, he made it himself. He was an expert gunsmith. He had his own shop and fixed guns for the local sporting goods stores. He built his own gun which he used for many shooting matches he attended. Willie was an expert marksman. He was a regular every morning at Chrissies Deli in Matamoras; he enjoyed being there with his friends immensely. Willie loved animals and cared for a a group of feral cats faithfully. He had so many different talents and was an amazing man. We will miss him forever.
Willie's family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan nurses, Amanda and Laurel.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Spring interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550, the Port Jervis Deerpark Humane Society, Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771 or to Jill's Ferals.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, 2020