William R. Schoonmaker Jr.
William R. Schoonmaker, Jr.
June 1, 1970 - May 22, 2020
Middletown, NY
"Billy" William R. Schoonmaker, Jr., age 49 of Middletown, NY passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at home. He was born on June 1, 1970 in Middletown, NY and is the son of Bill Schoonmaker, Sr. and Lillian Knapp who both survive. William worked as a book printer for over 30 years with the best boss at Royal Firework Press in Unionville, NY. He married Wanda Tera Schoonmaker who survives at home. William is survived by his son Shayne Schoonmaker and wife Kambria, one daughter Kyla Schoonmaker; step-children: Ashlee, Brooklin (Mike), Timothy, Cassie, CJ, Taren, and Julianna; grandchildren: Phoenyx and Kyra, Wyaitt, Nadia, Noah, Alex, Leah, Catherine, Avalee, Rhylan, and one on the way; grandmother: Helen Groen; several aunts and uncles; his sister Carol (Johnny), nephew Matthew and niece Lilliana. He will be greatly missed by his dysfunctional "BYOB" family - Jeff, Sanchez, Root, Mel, Issa, Jimmy, and more. He was the greatest husband, Dad/Pops, son, brother, and friend we could wish for. Cremation will take place privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
