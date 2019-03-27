William R. Truex Jr.

August 11, 1994 - March 24, 2019

Middletown, NY

William R. Truex Jr. was born on August 11th, 1994 in Middletown NY, by Marcelina Gonzalez and William Truex Sr. He entered in to rest suddenly on Sunday, March 24th, 2019.

William was predeceased by his mother, Marcelina Gonzalez; his step-mother, Melissa Truex; and his paternal grandfather, Richard M. Truex Sr.

He was survived by his father, William Truex Sr.; his sister, Meghan Truex; his grandfather, Calvin Colston, his grandmother, Diane Vivian (Colston), his grandmother, Janet Jewis; and his brothers, Ryan Miller and Nicholas Chapman.

William's time on earth may have been short, but during his time here, he managed to experience a lot. He was strong willed, determined, hard working, and loved music. He will be missed greatly by his friends and family.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home.