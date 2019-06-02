|
William Raymond Cox
February 10, 1952 - March 9, 2019
Middletown, New York
Born in Middletown, NY to loving parents, Erma and Raymond A. Cox, Bill was the youngest of their three sons. He played football for Middletown High School and as an adult loved to attend games at his alma mater.
His career included working with harness race horses at various horse farms in New York to managing an entire farm in Kentucky. He retired from the horses and became one of the most beloved school bus drivers for Orange/Ulster County and later Volusia County schools. He loved being a part of the children's lives and watch them grow year after year.
He is survived by a daughter Briana and granddaughter, Madelyn; two sons, Dakota and Jacob; brother Louis; several nieces and one nephew. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Richard.
His spirit, kindness and sense of humor will be remembered by many as well as his love and dedication to family.
Memorial services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's name to the New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program: www.horseadoption.com/make-a-memorial-donation/
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 2 to June 3, 2019