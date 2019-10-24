|
|
William Raymond "Bill" Graby
November 9, 1953 - October 22, 2019
Callicoon, NY
William Raymond "Bill" Graby of Callicoon, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born November 9, 1953 in Callicoon, NY.
Bill was the son of Raymond and Reta Graby. He was a wonderful husband, a loving father, a coach, a mentor, and a best friend to so many. He spent his life doing what he loved, making others smile, coaching others to be their best, devoting his time to his loved ones and working hard on the farm. Big Bill will leave a big hole in everyone's heart.
He is survived by his soul mate of almost 50 years and wife of 44, Marie Graby; son, Nicholas and his wife, Jennifer, along with their two daughters, Callie and Sydney; daughter, Marissa Hoover and her sons, Tyler and Nathan, and daughter, Katrina; sister, Cecilia Miller and husband, Creighton, along with their son, Brian and family; sister, Vivian Greene and her sons, Brent and Craig and families; sister-in-law, Anna Altbach and her daughters, Rachel Nightingale and Lisa Moorman; brother-in-law, Thomas Kitson, wife, Linda and their children, Brian, Matt, John and Megan; sister-in-law, Pam Kitson and her children, Stephanie Ames and Scott Kitson; sister-in-law, Margaret MacIsaac and husband, Arch and her children, John and Doug.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Stewart Murphy Funeral Home, 34 Upper Main Street, Callicoon, NY.
The funeral will be held at the same location on Sunday, October 27th at 2 p.m. followed by burial at the Hortonville Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held at the Delaware Youth Center, 8 Creamery Rd, Callicoon immediately following the burial.
In memory of Bill, the family asks that you spend more time with the ones that you love.
Memorial contributions can be made to your favorite local organization.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019