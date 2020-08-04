1/1
William Raymond Schwander
1949 - 2020
November 15, 1949 - August 2, 2020
Florida, NY
William Raymond Schwander of Florida, NY, a retired Maintenance Mechanic for the Parks & Recreation Department of the Town of Ramapo, entered into rest on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was 70.
The son of the late Raymond W. Schwander and Carmen G. Perez Schwander, he was born on November 15, 1949 in Bronx, NY. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia M. Vogel Schwander; son, Raymond W. Schwander; son, Michael Schwander, daughter, Mary Call, stepson, Anthony Werner; brother, Edward Schwander; sister, Camille Russo; 11 grandchildren; five nephews; three nieces and six great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Raymond T. Schwander.
Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, August 9th from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.
A memorial funeral mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday, August 10th at St. John the Evangelist Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY 10924.
Burial will be held in the O.C. Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orange County Veteran's Food Pantry, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
T S Purta Funeral Home
22 Glenmere Ave
Florida, NY 10921
(845) 651-7711
