William "Bill" Roger Brown

September 27, 1936 - April 29, 2019

Middletown, NY

William Brown of Middletown passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 at Park Manor Rehabilitation and Health Care. He was 82 years old.

The son of Fred and Madeleine Brown, he was born on September 27, 1936, and was raised in Middletown, New York.

Bill was an avid athlete for Middletown High School. He excelled in track, football, and, his favorite…Basketball. He played for Middletown Duso league for over 15 years. He also enjoyed photography, fishing, and his family-especially his five grandchildren.

Bill retired from Mid-Hudson Psychiatric Center as a Treatment Assistant.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Margaret Brown, his four sons; William Brown Jr., and his wife Tinalyn Firestone of Encino, California, Marcellus Brown and his wife Cindy of Marlboro, Massachusetts, Calen Bradley of Goshen, New York , and Robert Humphrey of Milford, Pennsylvania, his five grandchildren; Adrian, and Jordon Brown, Camani, Zoen, Nehemiah Bradley, his former wife, Deanna Brown, many nieces and nephews, and his beloved puppy "Ko-Ko."

He is pre-deceased by his parents Fred and Madeleine Brown and his sister Jean Cuffee.

The family of Bill Brown would like to thank Middletown Park Manor Rehabilitation for their exceptional care and kindness.

Visitation will be held at Applebee-Mcphillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, New York on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a celebration of life service at 7:30 p.m.

Funeral Arrangements are in under the direction of Applebee-Mcphillips Funeral Home, Inc. Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019