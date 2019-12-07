|
William S. Buckmaster, Jr.
October 10, 1943 - December 5, 2019
Callicoon, NY
William S. Buckmaster, Jr. of Callicoon NY, a retired Architectural Draftsmen for John Horton Architects of Wurtsboro NY, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla NY, as the result of a tragic accident; he was 76. The son of the late William S. Buckmaster, Sr. and Mary Elston Buckmaster, he was born October 10, 1943 in Middletown NY.
Bill was extremely active in the fire service. He was a life member of the Howells Fire Department, Past President, Secretary and present Treasurer of the Hortonville Fire Department, Past President of the Hudson Valley Firemen's Association, he served on the membership committee of FASNY, current President of the Blue Vests, member and past President of Sullivan County Firefighters Association, Life member of Veteran Firemen's Association of Middletown NY, Sullivan County Fire Police, Honorary member of Rockland County Firemen's Association, member of the Orange County Firemen's Association, Honorary Member of the Saugerties Fire Company and a member of the National Rifle Association.
Mr. Buckmaster is survived by his wife, Corinne Edwards Buckmaster at home; two sons: William S. Buckmaster III and his wife, Tabitha of Hortonville NY and David Buckmaster and his wife, Kerri of Callicoon NY; one brother, James C. Buckmaster and his wife, Kathleen of Howells NY and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday December 10 at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, 34 Upper Main St., Callicoon NY. Firematic services will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at the Hortonville Firehouse, Main St., Hortonville NY. Interment will follow in the Hortonville Cemetery, Hortonville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hortonville Fire Department, PO Box 71, Hortonville, NY 12745.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Callicoon, NY 845-887-4900. For directions or to send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019