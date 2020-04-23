|
William S. Johnson
May 28, 1925 - April 17, 2020
Goshen, NY
William S. Johnson, a "semi-retired" dairy farmer, entered into rest on Friday, April 17 at home. He was 94. The son of Charles and Anna Board Johnson, he was born on May 28, 1925 in Goshen. Bill married Alice White in 1949. They began their life together farming on shares at the Johnson home farm in Chester, ultimately moving to Fort Hill Farm in Goshen.
Bill was passionate about dairy farming from the horse-drawn days of his youth to the present. He actively promoted the dairy industry by serving with many organizations, including the Farmland Protection Board, the ASCS (FSA) Committee, Cooperative Extension, the Orange County DHIA, and the New York Farm Bureau. He was a delegate and director at Eastern Milk Producers. Bill hosted the first farm talk radio show on WTBQ. He and his wife Alice also participated in the Conservation Day program for sixth grade Orange County school students, teaching them that milk and agricultural products DO NOT come from grocery stores. Bill was also passionate about his community, serving on the Goshen town and planning boards.
Bill was predeceased by Alice, his wife of 64 years. He is survived by his brother, Sandy and wife, Maggie of Chester; sister, Sally Mills of Eugene, Oregon; children: Phil and wife, Claudia of Goshen, Linda Stankas and husband, John of Allentown, PA, and Pat Kelemen and husband, Tom of Florida, NY; six grandchildren: Greg and wife, Annie, Betsy Colarusso and husband, Chad, Phillip and wife, Gina, Matthew Kelemen, Billy Kelemen, David Kelemen and his wife, Sarah; as well as six great-grandchildren: Liam, Alice and Oscar Johnson, Abbie and Sylvia Colarusso, and Clemence Johnson, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Because of the current conditions, Bill's funeral was private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Dr. Charles Strober for his care.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Florida Historical Society, PO Box 97, Florida, NY 10921.
Funeral arrangements were made under the direction of the T. S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020