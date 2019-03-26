|
|
William S. McClennan
January 3, 1960 - March 24, 2019
Highland Mills, NY
William S. McClennan, 59, of Highland Mills, NY, passed away on Sunday, March 24th, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. William was born on January 3, 1960 in Cornwall, NY, to William and the late Norma Dutt McClennan.
William worked as superintendent for the Village of Woodbury Water and Sewer Department. He was a member of the Woodbury Fire Department, and member and past president of the Highland Mills Fire Company, as well as a member of St. Patrick's Church in Highland Mills, NY. William was an avid fisherman and a great dad.
He is survived by his wife, Melani Wydra McClennan at home; his father, William of Venice, FL; son, William J. McClennan of Monroe, NY; daughters, Jessica McClennan and Stefani McClennan, both of Highland Mills, NY; sisters, Debra J. Wagner of Nokomis, FL, and Barbara D. Gutierrez of Highland Mills. He is also survived by many honorary grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. William is predeceased by his son, Joseph J.M. McClennan; his mother, Norma; and his sister, Sandra Ottman.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd., Rockville, MD 20851-9813.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28th from 4 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950, with Firematic Service to be held at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29th at St. Patrick's Church, 448 Route 32, Highland Mills, NY, officiated by Father Joseph Tyrrell. Interment will follow at Cemetery of The Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019