|
|
William S. Staff
July 23, 1955 - August 2, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
William S. Staff of Wurtsboro, a tractor trailer driver, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown. He was 64.
The son of the late Herbert Staff and Dorothy Godfrey Staff, he was born July 23, 1955 in Plainfield, NJ
Survivors include his wife of 45 years: Jean Dinice Staff, at home; three daughters: Michele Brophy (Frank) of Johnson, Jennifer Schnitzer (Michael) of Wurtsboro, and Kathleen Bethea (Tony) of Wurtsboro; five grandchildren: Erin & Frankie Brophy, Mikey & Aiden Schnitzer, and TJ Bethea; two brothers: his twin Robert Staff (Susan), and Richard Staff (Sandra); a sister: Florrie Fischer; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister: Barbara Garnett.
Family & friends are invited to gather on Wednesday, August 7 from 4:00 to 8:00pm at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro with a prayer service starting at 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Boxer Rescue blueridgeboxerrescue.com or to a .
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019