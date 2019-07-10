|
William Swartz
July 19, 1945 - July 9, 2019
DeBary, FL - Formelry of Marlboro, NY
William C. Swartz of DeBary, Florida and formerly of Marlboro, NY passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Florida. He was 73.
William was born in Newburgh, NY on July 19, 1945. He is the son of M. Shirley Swartz of Florida and the late Francis E. Swartz.
William was a United States Navy Veteran. He worked for IBM, Fishkill before retiring. He was a member of the IBM 1/4 Century Club and also a member of the V.F.W. of DeBary, Florida.
Survivors include his mother, M. Shirley Swartz of Florida, his brother, F. Douglas and Maxine Swartz of Marlboro; his nephews: William and Gretchen Swartz of Marlboro and Christopher and Noelle Swartz and their children: Maggie, Rachel and Aidan of Texas; Uncle George Quinn of NY and Aunt Helena Jamiolkowski of Florida.
He was predeceased by his father, Francis E. Swartz.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday from at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro. Funeral Services will follow visitation on Friday evening at 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
Memorial donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or your .
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato of the DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. 845-236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 10 to July 11, 2019