William T. Lawrence
December 27, 1923 - July 26, 2020
Whitehall, NY Formerly of Montgomery, NY
William T. Lawrence of Whitehall, NY, a retired Assistant Resident Engineer for New York State, and a former resident of Montgomery passed away on Sunday July 26, 2020, in Glens Falls, NY. He was 96.
The son of the late James and Florence Lawrence, he was born December 27, 1923 in Waterford, Connecticut.
He eagerly enlisted in the Army on his 18th birthday to serve his country. He served for four years during World War II, he was a left handed sniper. He was able to be honored on Honor Flight's mission #11, joined by his son Todd, in April 2016.
Bill attended New London High School. For years he served as a Boy Scout Leader in Montgomery and was especially proud of his Eagle Scouts. Bill was a member of The American Legion in Montgomery.
Bill was Patron to his wife Jeanne when she was Matron of the Eastern Star in Pleasant Valley. Bill volunteered for Hospice for many years. He also served as Councilman in Hampton, NY. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Montgomery when he lived there, then joined the Whitehall Methodist Church in Whitehall.
He was the widower of Jeanne Lawrence.
Survivors include his daughter, Sandra J. Troutman and her husband, William of Whitehall, NY; son, Todd Lawrence and his wife, Lynn Rugirello of Walden, NY; grandchildren: Whitney, Wyatt and Weston Troutman, Mark Lawrence and his wife, Sarah, Sachelle Sullivan and her husband, Sean; great-grandchildren: Luke and James Lawrence, Savannah, Skylah, Scarlett, Saoirse and Selah Sullivan; sister-in-law, Wilma Mirola, Montgomery, NY. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his brothers, James Lawrence, Jr. and Robert Lawrence and his great-granddaughter Sophia Grace Lawrence.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday August 3 at Brick Church Cemetery, Route 17K, Montgomery, NY. Rev. Peggy Sullivan will officiate.
It is requested that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 137 Clinton St., Montgomery, NY 12549 or the charity of one's choice
in Bill's memory.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com