William Thomas Dudman "Bill"
January 15, 1932 - October 10, 2020
Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
William Thomas Dudman "Bill" – Beloved Husband and Father, dedicated life-long Policeman, community-minded Boy Scout Leader, sportsman and lover of nature, gardening, and birds – but not squirrels, he definitely did not like squirrels, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the age of 88. Bill passed on a beautiful fall day while tending his garden in Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY where he had been a long-time resident. He was born on January 15, 1932 at the West Point Military Academy in New York. During his youth, he traveled extensively with his parents, as his father held a senior role in the military. His family settled in Highland Falls where he graduated high school. He served in the Army at the end of the Korean War as a tank instructor, and then in the Military Police. This role began his lifelong career in law enforcement. After leaving the Army, he worked with the Palisades Police for 27 years and was headquartered in Bear Mountain, NY. The Palisades Police were integrated into the New York State Police where he finished his career and retired from Troop F, Nyack NY in 1987 after eight years of service. While at West Point, he met the love of his life – Margery, who he married and spent 53 years deeply in love with. Together they raised four well adjusted, low-maintenance, extraordinarily successful, and modest children. After retiring as a police officer and a school nurse, Bill and Margery purchased a motorhome and adventured throughout the United States genuinely enjoying their golden years. They concluded their adventure, trading the motorhome for a house in a quiet community in Florida where they spent the winters. Margery passed in 2014, and Bill has spent his remaining years gardening, reading, feeding squirrels, and living life. Bill is survived by his four children: Bill, Mark, Tom, and Susan; daughter-in-law, Lisa; and his four grandchildren: Kiersten, Brendan, Jenna and Noemy. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley or Friends of the Cornwall Library.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service for Bill will be held at a future date.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home. To send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com