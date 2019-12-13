|
William Wallace Childress
August 25, 1941 - December 6, 2019
Harvest, AL - Formerly of Newburgh, NY
William Childress, of Harvest, AL, formerly of Newburgh, NY, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Millennium Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Huntsville, AL. He was born August 25, 1941 in Lynchburg, VA.
After serving in the United States Air Force, he was employed by Nabisco, in Beacon, NY as a foreman and retired from Mitsubishi Lithographic Presses, in Lincolnshire, IL as a senior field supervisor. He was preceded in death by his father, Lundy Childress, his mother, Kate Childress, and his sister, Janice Long.
William is survived by his wife, Dolores Childress; step-daughter, Tracy Wright of Harvest, AL; son, Shayne Childress of Tucson, AZ; and grandchildren, Antonio Childress and Marisol Childress of Tucson, AZ. In addition, he is survived by his in-laws, William Holderfield (Linda) of New Windsor, NY; nephew, Patrick Holderfield (Melissa) of Seattle, WA; and niece, Tammy Consentino (Joseph) of Bastian, VA.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 16 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Avenue. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019