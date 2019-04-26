|
|
William Ware
September 20, 1932 - April 24, 2019
Newburgh, New York
William Ware was called home on April 24, 2019. He was 86. He leaves to mourn, his wife, Alice Russell Ware of Newburgh, NY; son, Garland Ware of Warwick, NY; and daughter, Pamela Louis of New Windsor, NY. He was predeceased by his youngest son, Ronald Ware (1960-2005). William was born on September 20, 1932 in Batesville, MS to Mother Mamie Fox and Bishop Solomon Ware. He was the 2nd eldest of 6 children. An elder brother, Solomon Ware, Jr. passed away as a child (1931-1934). He was also predeceased by two brothers, Charles and James Ware. Surviving are two sisters, Addline Reid and Mary Carter both of Newburgh, NY.
The Ware family moved to Memphis, Tennessee when William was a child. He attended Booker T. Washington High School through the eleventh grade. His education was interrupted by the start of the Korean War. William enlisted in military service on the day that the Korean War started in June 1950, and finished his high school education in Newburgh. After returning to the United States, William was stationed at Camp Breckinridge, Kentucky and Fort Sill, Oklahoma where he was honorably discharged from the Army in June of 1953.
William came to Newburgh, NY after being discharged from the army. It was here that he met and married Alice Russell. William and Alice were married for 64 years. From this union were born three children, (Garland, Pamela and Ronald); three grandchildren, Marissa, Monica, and Justin Ware; and one great granddaughter, Aryana Ramos.
William was a member of the Masons and was treasurer of the CWA (Community Workers Association). He was employed by the Mastic Tile Corporation, the Nepera Chemical Company, and the U. S. Military Academy at West Point, NY; while also working part time as a waiter at various hotels in the area and attending school in the evenings. William started working at IBM in March of 1969 and retired in March of 1993 after 24 years as a Senior Associate Systems Analyst. William furthered his education by completing courses in computer technology, auto mechanics, and photography. He was politically active, campaigning for Newburgh City School District candidates, and local politicians.
William loved to drive, travel, and see new people and places. He traveled from Canada to South Carolina, along the east coast to places such as Tennessee, Georgia, and spots in between. The farthest distance he traveled was to Korea, where he was able to learn a bit of the local language and customs.
After retiring, William volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh; served as treasurer of the Black and Hispanic Coalition; formed a computer consulting business; and worked with his daughter and members of the Ware Family to help create the Ware Family Tree book. He was also an avid gardener, growing flowers and vegetables.
William was a hard-working, devoted family man, who was always available to help out his immediate and extended family. He was the "man" of the extended family who was like a big brother to some, and a father figure to many of his nieces and nephews. He was known to many by the distinctive hat he wore with the 25th Infantry insignia pin. He was well known in the community and will be sorely missed.
Many thanks to the doctors, nursing and support staff at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital.
Visitation will be held from 10-12 on Wednesday, May 1 at Best Temple COGIC (111 South Street), Newburgh, and the homegoing service will start at noon. Burial with military honors will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Rte. 9W, Newburgh, NY.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019