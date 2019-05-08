|
William Witzel
June 10, 1949 - February 21, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
William Witzel, age 69 of Sparrowbush, NY, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Port Jervis, NY. He was born on June 10, 1949 in the Bronx, NY, the son of Albert A. And Grace Fumia Witzel.
Bill proudly served our country with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired as a truck driver from Prestige Toyota in Ramsey, New Jersey. He was an active member with the Sparrowbush Fire Department.
William married Lee-Ann Sengstacken Witzel who survives at home. He is also survived by his sister, Ann Terpening and her husband, Gene of Sparrowbush; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bill was pre-deceased by his brother, Robert Witzel; his sister, Grace LaForge and his niece, Debbie Terpening.
Cremation took place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, PA. William's family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 19th at the Sparrowbush Fire House, Sparrowbush, NY.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 8 to May 10, 2019