William "Bill" Yachymiak
July 8, 2020
Brooklyn, PA
William "Bill" Yachymiak, 73, who retired to his family home in Brooklyn, PA, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Fair Hill Personal Care Home, Montrose, PA. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Catherine (Starzec) as well as his wife, Natalie (Santoro) just this past January.
Bill grew up on the family farm with his older brother George (Deena) of Yardley, PA and twin brother Tom (Jan) of Westlake, OH. Bill was the valedictorian of his class at Mt. View HS and graduated with Honors from University of Scranton in 1968. He later taught at the University of Maine while pursuing his Master's degree in English.
Bill and Natalie were married on June 16, 2001, following his distinguished career as an English teacher at the Cornwall Central High School. He was a recipient of the NY State English Teacher of Excellence Award. Bill was also the tennis and ski coach at the school.
Bill is also survived by his niece, Alison Shanahan and her husband, Chris along with their sons, Matt and Ben, who reside in Westlake, OH, as well as a large extended family.
He will be missed by caring friends, Ray and Patty Lasher and Frank Wallner.
The family is grateful for the kind guidance of Mary Lulves of James F. Lulves Funeral Home. A Graveside Service and burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14 in St. Mary's Cemetery, Montgomery, NY.
Donations in Bill's memory may be made to Michelle Hackett, Fair Hill Care, 272 Lamphere Road, Montrose, PA 18801.
