William Z. Landa
May 31, 1952 - March 24, 2019
Goshen, NY
Zeev "Bill" Landa, a well-known and respected area builder passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at NYU Langone Hospital in New York. He was 66. The son of the late Leo and Rebecca Landa, Bill was born on May 31, 1952 in Israel.
Bill was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle and his entire world was centered around his grandchildren.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Catherine, at home; daughter, Jessica Zanetti; grandchildren: Kyleigh Zanetti, Kenzie Caminske and Joseph O'Connell; sister, Nilly Landa and her husband, John as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside funeral service will take place on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, Spanktown Road in Warwick with Rabbi Rebecca Shinder officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name may be made to the , .
