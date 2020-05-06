Willie Bryant
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Bryant
December 23, 1933 - May 3, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Willie Bryant, age 86 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away on May 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Place, Port Jervis, NY. He was born on December 23, 1933 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the son of Bill and Annie Gist Bryant.
Willie retired from M. Genzale Plating Co. in Franklin Square, New York after many years of dedicated service.
He is survived by his sister, Lillie Coleman of Port Jervis; a host of several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Services are private.
Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home
154 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-3312
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved