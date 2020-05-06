Willie Bryant
December 23, 1933 - May 3, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Willie Bryant, age 86 of Port Jervis, NY, passed away on May 3, 2020 at St. Joseph's Place, Port Jervis, NY. He was born on December 23, 1933 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the son of Bill and Annie Gist Bryant.
Willie retired from M. Genzale Plating Co. in Franklin Square, New York after many years of dedicated service.
He is survived by his sister, Lillie Coleman of Port Jervis; a host of several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Services are private.
Cremation will take place at HG Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 6 to May 8, 2020.