Rev. Willie F. Smith
February 18, 1930 - August 14, 2019
Monticello, NY
Rev. Willie F. Smith, Sunrise-February 18, 1930 Sunset-August 14, 2019, a longtime resident of Sullivan County, made his triumphant transition to glory.
He is survived by his loving wife, Era Mae Robinson Smith of Liberty, NY; son, Arthur Mack, Sr. of Monticello, NY; adopted son, Bruce Smith, daughter, Rosie Solomon, both of Florida; and adopted daughter, Amanda Smith of Monticello, NY; 15 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren; a foster parent to many, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 12 p.m., at the Friendship Baptist Church in Ferndale, NY. Interment will be at Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019