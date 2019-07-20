|
Willie G. Moore
September 10, 1930 - July 14, 2019
Middletown, NY
Willie G. Moore entered into rest on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Park Manor Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. He was 88.
He was the son of the late Daniel and Janie Moore, born on September 10, 1930 in Dixie Georgia.
Willie was a mechanic at various garages in the area. He also was the owner and operator of W&M Taxi in Woodbourne, NY for over 30 years.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Frances Moore; his daughters: LoShawn and Stephanie; his sons: Willie Jr., Clifford and Christopher, 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. He was predeceased by his former wife, Jesse; daughters, Jannie and Sylvia and great-grandson, Dominick.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788; a funeral service will begin at the funeral home at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Woodbourne, NY.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 20 to July 21, 2019