Willie Hoisten

March 25, 1932 - July 5, 2020

Newburgh, NY

Willie Hoisten was born March 25, 1932 in Brimm Rock, Arkansas. He was the beloved Korean War veteran, retired truck driver, entrepreneur, father, grandfather and uncle, who earned his wings on July 5, 2020 at 9:35 p.m. He had been under the direct care of his youngest son, Mayor Torrance Harvey and Tina Harvey for the past two years in Newburgh, New York.

Son of Henrietta Hines-Hoisten and James Hoisten (biological son of Walter O'Neal), he was raised in Akron, Ohio where he attended Barberton High School. His first place of employment was for the BMW factory in Akron, Ohio where his pay as a teenager was more than grown men with a family. Willie was the fourth child born in the Hoisten family.

Willie moved to Poughkeepsie, New York in the 1960s where he became the first African American man to open a beauty shop after graduating from the Madam C.J. Walker School of Beauty. He opened up multiple grocery stores and hotdog trucks throughout the City of Poughkeepsie. He later became known as "Chilly Willie" for his homemade chilli sauce. He also invested in a barbeque restaurant and disco record shop as well.

Willie is survived by his children: William, Torri- Lyn, Gary Wayne, Carla, Roslyn, Carlton, Valerie, Michael, Pierre, Cozy, Nauwatha, Torrino and Torrance. He is also survived by his eldest sister, Stella (Hoisten) Hall-Fuller who is 93 years old.

Willie is preceded in death by his children, Gerald and Gwendolyn; older sisters, Bessy Hoisten, who passed away at nine years old and Emma Hoisten, younger sister, Georgia Mae Hines-Dial and his baby brother, George Hines.

We fully acknowledge his former spouse, Betty Jean, and his life partner of 28 years, Ethel Mae.

He is also loved by a long list of grandchildren, nieces and nephews in New York, Ohio, Texas, Pennsylvania and North Carolina as well.

He will be greatly missed forever.

Mr. Hoisten will have a visitation from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). A private Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. and Interment will be at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY.

Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



