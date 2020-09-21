Willie Ristol Parker, Jr.

December 23, 1958 - September 14, 2020

Highland Falls, NY

Willie Ristol Parker, Jr. entered into eternal rest on September 14, 2020. He was born on December 23, 1958 in Spring Valley, NY to his late parents, Willie Ristol Parker Sr. and Anita Bethea.

'Ristol' as he was known to his family spent his early years in Lumberton, NC with his maternal grandparents, the late Willie and Wilhelmina Bethea until he was of school age and moved back to Spring Valley with his mother, Anita. Willie was educated in Spring Valley and worked for many years at a car wash in Spring Valley, NY. After the demise of his mother, Anita he relocated to Highland Falls, NY to be near his favorite cousin, the late Carolyn Hunter in Highland Falls, NY.

Willie was a jack of all trades. Everyone that met him loved him. Willie was a good, happy go lucky guy who will truly be missed by all that knew him. He leaves to mourn his loss; one brother, Elwood Price of San Diego, CA; one uncle, Quintin Bethea of Greensboro, NC; two aunts, Fannie Jacobs of Jamaica, NY and Doris McQueen of Augusta, GA; one special cousin-in-law, Willie Hunter; special friends, Nick Podias and Kevin S. Schoepfer; many cousins, friends and associates.

Mr. Parker will have a Graveside service 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Eagle Valley Cemetery, Highland Falls, NY. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Professional service entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.



