Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ridgecrest Baptist Church
519 Blooming Grove Turnpike
New Windsor, NY
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Ridgecrest Baptist Church
519 Blooming Grove Turnpike
New Windsor, NY
Wilma Edwards


1932 - 2019
Wilma Edwards Obituary
Wilma Edwards
November 21, 1932 - October 7, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Wilma Edwards, 86 of New Windsor, NY, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019. Wilma was born on November 21, 1932 to the late Wilhelm and Babette Bonifer in Worms, Germany.
Wilma took pride and joy in keeping her home clean and worked very hard at making a living keeping other people's houses clean as well; she loved her family and friends and looked forward to attending church every Sunday. She enjoyed working in her garden and doing volunteer work at the Thrift Shop in New Windsor.
She is predeceased by her husband, Buddy Joe Edwards and her daughter, Victoria J. Bell. She is survived by her daughters, Beverly C. Turner (Greg) of New Windsor, NY, Brenda L. Coleman (Chris) of Syracuse, NY and Michelle D. Watters (Ray) of Clintondale, NY; four granddaughters and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 and services will be held at 1 p.m. at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 519 Blooming Grove Turnpike, New Windsor, NY. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
